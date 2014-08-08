Southaven police officer shot trying to make arrest

The wanted man ran into Anna May Maben's carport, damaging it. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

An officer was shot in the leg in Southaven after trying to take a gun from a suspect. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - An officer was shot in the leg in Southaven after trying to take a gun from a suspect.

He is in stable condition at Regional Medical Center.

The incident started early Friday evening when narcotics officers stopped a suspect driving through a neighborhood at Southaven Circle and Custer Drive.

The wanted man ran into Anna May Maben's carport, damaging it.

"We heard boom, boom, boom, boom. I told my girlfriend hit the floor. You know, we heard shots, and it really scared me," Maben said. "As I opened the door to look out, they [police] told me to get back in my house. I got in the house and did exactly what they said."

After the crash, the suspect took off and officers chased him.

"Officers involved were affecting an arrest," Lt. Mark Little explained. "There was a struggle over a firearm. The firearm discharged. The officer was struck in the leg."

Southaven Police Department has not released the name of the injured officer, who is expected to be OK. The suspect was successfully arrested.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

