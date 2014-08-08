Man shot in southeast Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in southeast Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Police investigated a shooting at 5621 Pathway Circle after one person was injured Friday.

A man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

The victim knows the suspect, who was not in custody as of Friday night.

