MPD vehicle 'bumps' pedestrian downtown

(WMC) - Patrons near Handy Park on Beale Street saw a heavy police presence Friday night.

According to Memphis Police Department, an officer's vehicle "bumped" a pedestrian at Beale Alley and Third Street.

An ambulance was sent to the area, and several squad cars responded.

As of late Friday, police did not say whether the pedestrian was seriously injured

