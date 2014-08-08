A goodbye to WMC Action News 5's Justin Hanson

Reporter Justin Hanson is leaving our team to run for political office. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 announces a departure from the station family.

Reporter Justin Hanson is leaving our team to run for political office.

Justin was an intern for WMC Action News 5 before getting a full-time job on the assignment desk. He got his big break working as traffic anchor for our morning newscast.

Later, he distinguished himself as our West Tennessee reporter, traveling far and wide across our coverage area to bring stories of rural West Tennessee to you.

Justin's from Covington and loves Tipton County; that's why he is leaving. He has decided to run for Mayor of Covington in the November election. He will face the city's current Mayor David Gordon, City Board member Minnie Bommer, and former newspaper reporter Sherri Onorati.

We are sad to see Justin go, but happy that he spent eight years with us covering the Mid-South.