Tim Jackson becomes oldest to win Tennessee Amateur Golf Tournament

(WMC-TV) - Tim Jackson beat Grant Herschman to win his sixth career Tennessee Amateur title, putting him in second place all-time behind Lew Oehmig's eight.

Jackson finished with a final round +1, 71. He was 1-under for the tournament and was the only player under par.

This is Jackson's 6th Tennessee Amateur title and at 55, he's the oldest winner in history.

The runner-up, Herschman is a young promising golfer from St. George's, he's committed to University of Oklahoma next season.

