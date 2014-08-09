Mid-South newborn in need of blood donations dies

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 learned that Baby Jax, the Mid-South newborn who was in need of blood donations, passed away Friday night.

Jax was born with health problems less than one week ago; he already had several blood transfusions. Family members were organizing a blood drive at Lifeblood in his name.

According to a family friend, Jax's parents held him in their arms as he passed away.

