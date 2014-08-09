Southaven officer recovers from gunshot wound

(WMC) - A Southaven police officer who was shot in the leg Friday night has been released from the hospital.

Chief Tom Long said the officer was shot after pulling a driver over. He also noted that the suspect was involved in a possible drug case.





Long says the officer was shot during a struggle with the suspect.





The police officer is recovering at home. Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated.





The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released.