Southaven officer recovers from gunshot wound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - A Southaven police officer who was shot in the leg Friday night has been released from the hospital.

Chief Tom Long said the officer was shot after pulling a driver over. He also noted that the suspect was involved in a possible drug case.

Long says the officer was shot during a struggle with the suspect.

The police officer is recovering at home. Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated. 

The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released.

