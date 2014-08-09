Police ask for help in solving deadly 2013 hit and run crime

(WMC) - Memphis police are asking for your help to solve a deadly hit and run crash that happened in August 2013.

Mario Ingues was killed after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Kings Furniture on Lamar Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was in a 1996 grey or gold Honda Accord.

If you have any information about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/

