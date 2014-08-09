Cordova man arrested again for possession of meth

Memphis police received a tip room that 414 at the Macon Cove Econo Lodge was being used as a meth den. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A man from the Berryhill neighborhood of Cordova is charged with selling meth out of a Memphis hotel room.

Buivan Bui faces six drug charges, but according to his criminal record, it isn't his first brush with the law.

Memphis police received a tip that room number 414 at the Macon Cove Econo Lodge was being used as a meth den.

When police showed up Friday night, a woman staying with Bui in the room directed officers to the nightstand. Police found baggies containing meth, Oxycontin pills, and a Hydrocodone pill. They also found a glass pipe and a digital scale with white residue.

Neighbors in Bui's cozy community are not surprised by his arrest, but say they've always viewed him as a family man.

"That family, they've lived there a number of years and nice kids," said one neighbor. "The young man in trouble, he's played out here with my boys in the years past. People just make mistakes."

That same neighbor also says it's hard to really know who lives next door.

"It's concerning having three sons myself. It's a fine line who you run around with."

Bui's criminal record shows he was charged with possessing meth on June 11. He was also charged with domestic assault in October. That charge were dropped when the victim did not prosecute.

This time around, police booked Bui on three counts of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession.

Bui is in jail on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

