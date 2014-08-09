Memphis mother fed up after losing two sons to violence

Since her first son's death in 2008, Parker started the CCJ Outreach Foundation. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Memphis mother is fed up with the violence after she lost another son to a senseless shooting.

The shooting happened a South 3rd Street and Biscayne. There, 27-year old Michael Parker was shot and killed and now his mother has a strong message for parents in Memphis.

Tanya Parker knows loss all too well. In January 2008, she lost her son to senseless gunfire. Then, 25-year-old Carl Cruther, Jr. was shot and killed near South Parkway East. And in July, she lost her second son, Michael, to another senseless act.

"When you take someone's life you are pretty much taking your own and your mother," said Parker. "The best way handle a situation is to walk away.

According to a police affidavit, Michael Parker pulled into a parking lot at S. 3rd and Biscayne where he and Alaric Ayers got into a fight. Ayers went inside his business, came out with a gun and shot Parker.

"It's embarrassing to see my culture constantly killing when they need to be the head of the household and make things better for the community," added Parker.

Now, after losing two sons, she has a strong message for mothers and fathers.

"What they don't know is they are cloning, raising thugs."

Since her first son's death in 2008, Parker started the CCJ Outreach Foundation in hopes of educating men and women, teaching them that violence isn't the answer.

"You put people to rest, no that's the same way you want to go. You're not doing nothing. You need to get out those feelings and be a man and go to work and start somewhere," noted Parker.

She says after her second son was killed she decided it was time to speak up. Ayers was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Parker plans to fight to get the charges upgraded to first degree murder.

Michael leaves behind a fiance and two children, age 11 and 3.

