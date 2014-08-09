Operation Tucci: Friends, family gather to remember slain nurse

Friends and family started "Operation Tucci," which leaves large tips and positive messages in honor of their friend. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - People from across Memphis gathered at Cameron Park in Germantown on Saturday to remember David Santucci. He was killed one year ago on South Main Street.

Police say Dondre Johnson and Mario Patterson tried to rob him, but then shot Santucci in the chest. Both are charged with murder and face life in prison if convicted.

Santucci's friends and family are focusing their anger toward doing something positive. They started a campaign called "Operation Tucci." The purpose of the campaign is to leave large tips and positive messages at restaurants in honor of their friend.

"You're speechless about it, here we have the unspeakable thing," said Santucci's father, Jim, who is now doing everything he can to spread kindness and pay it forward. "They've made it very bearable with everything."