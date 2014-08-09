Police identify woman hit and killed on I-40

A report says the driver tried to swerve, but ended up hitting the woman. Officers say when they arrived the victim was already dead. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was hit and killed Friday night.

According to officials, around 11:15 p.m. the woman was walked out into the middle of the interstate on I-40 at Sam Cooper.

A report says the driver tried to swerve, but ended up hitting the woman. Officers say when they arrived the victim was already dead.

The victim has been identified as Tiffany Hoyle.

