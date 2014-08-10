Toddler in critical condition; man charged with DUI and speeding

(WMC) - A driver, who police believe was under the influence, crashed into another car, sending an improperly restrained 3-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

Saturday afternoon, ambulances brought two people to the hospital from the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Ridgeway Boulevard.

According to police, Anthony Ward, Jr., who is charged with DUI, buckled the toddler into the car with only a lap-belted booster seat instead of an age-appropriate car seat.

Ward was trying to beat a yellow light when he crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu was making a left turn onto Ridgeway Boulevard. Ward's Chevrolet Camaro was traveling more than 80 miles per hour and was straddling two lanes when it hit the Malibu, say police.

Anthony Ward, Jr. is charged with DUI, simple assault, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

