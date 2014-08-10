2 people shot in Orange Mound; police search for shooter's car

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Saratoga Avenue and Grand Street. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the car they believe was being driven when two people were shot in Orange Mound on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Saratoga Avenue and Grand Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; one of them remains in critical condition.

Neighbors in the area say the violence is getting out of hand.

"It's happening every night. People get shot every night," said David King. "It's dangerous over here. You can't be over here at a certain time of night."

Police are searching for a blue Nissan Altima. No additional information is available.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.