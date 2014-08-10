Eat at your own risk! World's spiciest hamburger comes with waiver

Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Scottsdale, Arizona claims it is home to the world's spiciest hamburger. (Source: KPNX / NBC News)

(KPNX / NBC) - Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Scottsdale, Arizona claims it is home to the world's spiciest hamburger.

You can find out for yourself by ordering the Hopdoddy's Ghostland Burgartory, but you'll have to sign a waiver first.

The burger is topped with chipotle mayonnaise, caramelized onions, cheese and three kinds of peppers: habanero, serrano, and the dreaded ghost pepper.

It's that ghost pepper that gives the burger its extreme heat. The pepper is one of the world's hottest, more than three times hotter than a habanero.

