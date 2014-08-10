Four children sent to hospital after crash; mother under investigation

Brandy Pearson is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and hitting a utility pole, fence, and a house. (Source: Ernest Smith)

(WMC) - A Mid-South mother is facing traffic citations and an investigation after a bizarre car crash sent four children to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Castalia Street and South Parkway East. Brandy Pearson is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and hitting a utility pole, fence, and a house.

Ernest Smith has quite the story to tell after Pearson's Toyota Avalon crashed into his yard, pinning a garbage can to his house.

"First it sounded like someone was trying to kick in my door," he said.

When he got outside, he said Pearson was hysterical.

"She was in the middle of the street when I had opened my door, saying, 'Someone help me,' with her two babies in her arm, so I told her to come on in and I called the ambulance," Smith explained.

According to Smith, the four young children who had been in the car with Pearson were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

"Well, everybody had a little blood on them, you know, glass was everywhere," he said.

Pearson was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control, financial responsibility, and for not having child safety seats.

According to a police statement, Pearson fell asleep at the wheel. Before hitting the house, she narrowly missed a car parked in the driveway.

