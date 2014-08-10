PipeKitty 2.0: Tweets lead to rescue of kitten in drain pipe

A kitten is stuck inside of a pipe and the city, plumbers, and the humane society are trying everything they can to rescue it.

After a few hours, the team was able to block the drain pipe and trap the kitten in a concrete area so they could pull it to safety. (Source: WMC Action News 5 viewer)

WMC Action News 5 is throwing out a high five to Memphis City Councilman Kemp Conrad, loyal Twitter follower Kerry Hayes, City of Memphis' maintenance department deputy director Robert Knecht, and a concerned citizen who all came together to rescue a kitten in distress.

It all started with a phone call to the WMC Action News 5 newsroom. The caller, Josh, said he had called everyone he could think of, but was unable to get help for the kitten.

After putting out the word on Twitter, WMC Action News 5 Twitter follower Kerry Hayes started sharing the message and sending it to Memphis city council members.

Within minutes of receiving the tweet, Kemp Conrad responded and was on his way with Knecht to the scene at Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road.

The viewer who started the rescue will be taking the kitten to the vet on Monday. He already has someone interested in adopting it.

If this story sounds familiar, you're not crazy. A similar rescue took place in June 2012. Read about #PipeKitty 1.0 here.

