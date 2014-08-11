Redbirds blank New Orleans 12-0

(WMC-TV) - Flamethrower Carlos Martinez scattered three hits over six scoreless innings, ranging in velocity from 87 to 100 miles per hour.

The Redbirds bats continued the breakout as Xavier Scruggs and Ed Easley each hit a pair of home runs. Tommy Pham continued his hot hitting with a second straight 4-5 performance.

Pham is hitting .500 (14-28) this week as the Redbirds (64-58) sit 1.5 games behind the Nashville Sounds (65-56) for first place in the American Southern division of the Pacific Coast League.

