One person hurt in shooting, police search for shooter

(WMC) – Memphis police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in the 1500 block of Birdsong Avenue, near Dunn Avenue and Cincinnati Road.

One man was shot just after midnight on Monday morning. He is expected to survive.

Police do not have a good description of the shooter.

If you know anything that could help police call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

