Fire officials investigating cause of early morning fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: Marcus Funches, WMC Action News 5 viewer) (Photo Source: Marcus Funches, WMC Action News 5 viewer)

(WMC) – A WMC Action News 5 viewer saw flames shooting through the Lakeville Townhomes in Whitehaven around 3 Monday morning.

The witness says the building in the 2200 block of Oxford Lake Court was vacant.

Fire dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene.

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

