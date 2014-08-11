Fire officials investigating cause of early morning fire

(WMC) – A WMC Action News 5 viewer saw flames shooting through the Lakeville Townhomes in Whitehaven around 3 Monday morning.

The witness says the building in the 2200 block of Oxford Lake Court was vacant.

Fire dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene.

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

