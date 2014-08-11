Police arrest suspect in East Memphis ATM robbery

(WMC) – A 19-year-old man suspected in a Region's Bank ATM robbery went to court Monday after Memphis police captured him the day before.

Robert Diltz Jr. is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the affidavit, it was Diltz's own mother who identified him after officers asked for help finding the suspect.

Surveillance photos released by police showed him wearing a unique neck brace.

Police say he held the victim at gunpoint at the Regions ATM on Quince. Officers say Diltz forced the victim to give him his pin number, debit card, ID, and iPhone.

He was given a $60,000 bond and scheduled to return to court August 18.



