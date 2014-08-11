Mid-South remembers Ray Mullins, PA announcer for Tiger teams

(WMC) – The man who was the voice at so many University of Memphis athletic events will be remembered on Monday and Tuesday.

Ray Mullins was the public address voice of many athletic teams in addition to the "Mighty Sound of the South." He was also the voice of FedExPark and Memphis Baseball.

University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen released a statement saying the university's thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"Ray was a remarkable man and a great announcer for many athletics teams and the band. Ray will be dearly missed by all," Bowen said.

Mullins passed away Saturday, August 9 at age 66.

Visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 11 at Memphis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Ridgeway Baptist Church, located at 2500 Ridgeway Road.

