Mustang crippled, 2 taken to hospital in school bus crash

(WMC) - One child and one adult had to be taken to the hospital after a bus crash on Winchester Road near Hacks Cross Road.

People who live in the area say it's not the first, and won't be the last crash on this stretch of road.

In the past, they have talked about widening the road and installing traffic lights, but their efforts have fallen on deaf ears.

Rick Denson's family has lived on Winchester since the 1970s. They've seen traffic increase steadily and say crashes happen there way too often.

"That light pole out there got knocked down a couple months ago, and a couple weeks ago a car pulled out from FedEx and somebody him them," Denson said.

The Denson family says in addition to more traffic, people always seem to be speeding on the road.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the Monday morning crash. Everyone involved is expected to be fine.

The bus was hardly damaged, but the Ford Mustang involved in the crash had it's whole front end crumpled as it was sent into a neighbor's yard.

