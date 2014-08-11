School bus overturned in Tate Co., children treated for minor injuries

(WMC) – Investigators believe a driver veering into the path of an oncoming bus may be to blame for a Monday morning crash in north Mississippi.

Nine students and the driver are expected to be OK after the bus went off the road and flipped on its side in Tate County.

The accident occurred on Highway 306 in between Independence and Coldwater.

Shirley Ferguson was stuck in traffic behind the accident and was worried to hear a bus was involved.

"I'm a teacher, my daughter's a teacher, my granddaughter's a school teacher," Ferguson said.

Ferguson was glad to hear no one was seriously injured. Tate County Schools Superintendent B.R. Jones credited a quick response from first responders to get students checked out.

"There were some bumps and bruises, two students were transported to Senatobia hospital for follow up for precautionary reasons, but we're very blessed that the kids were safe," Jones said.

After the wreck, Tate County Sheriff's Deputies said that it appeared that a car traveling in the opposite direction veered into the path of the bus.

Ferguson believes drivers need to pay closer attention now that school is back in session. Monday was only the third day for Tate County Schools.

Jones said the school district employees its own drivers and the man involved in Monday's accident had been bussing students for years.

"He's a veteran driver. He's been driving for us for a long time, never had any issues," Jones said.

The wreck remains under investigation as of Monday evening.

