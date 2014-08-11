Walking could hold the key to keeping you cancer free

(WMC) - Walking could be your next cancer treatment.

A new study published in 'Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention' found that walking significantly decreases older women's risk of breast cancer.

Postmenopausal women who walked at least four hours a week over the past four years were 10 percent less likely to develop invasive breast cancer than women who exercised less.

Here's the bad news. Women who exercised early in life, but stopped had no decreased risk of breast cancer.

This is the latest research to come out on this subject. Back in 2013 an American Cancer Society study found similar results.

Researchers women who walked at least seven hours per week had a 14 percent lower risk of breast cancer compared to those who only walked three or four hours a week.

More strenuous and longer activities lowered the risk even more.