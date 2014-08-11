New features open at Graceland Archives Experience

Elvis week continued Monday with the start of some new enhancements to the Graceland Archives Experience. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Elvis Week continued Monday with the start of some new enhancements to the Graceland Archives Experience.

A mini theater allows you to see archived movies, old concert footage, and much more.

"This really makes it personal, when you see his laundry bill, and the big $1,200 concession bill and all the stamps and marriage certificates," Colleen Goodwin said.

Goodwin is one of many who got to experience the new additions on day one.

"It allows the archive staff to tell a story; do a show and tell. So if it's the anniversary of a particular film, like 'Viva Las Vegas' or perhaps Elvis' first Las Vegas concert, we can have a unique story with the artifacts," she said.

Elvis Week is always a blast in Memphis, but this experience adds something different.

"It's the first time we've ever taken the artifacts from behind the ropes and kind of put them up close and personal," Kevin Kern, a spokesman for Graceland, told WMC Action News 5.

One of today's visitors came all the way from South Africa to be a part of Elvis Week.

"So many stories. It's so much history. I just love it," Jason Braford said.

Here's a look inside the new exhibit.



There's still much more happening for Elvis Week. Click here for a full schedule of events.