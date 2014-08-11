Canine Confessions aims to clean up Downtown Memphis

There are 20 doggy station baggy dispensers posted throughout downtown. The Downtown Memphis Commission says it's a matter of public health and sanitation. (Photo Source: YouTube)

(WMC) - Nobody likes scraping dog poo off their shoe, which is one of the reasons you'll find new "campaign" signs and talking dogs hounding downtown dog owners to scoop the poop.

One-year-old Newfoundland Atlas is named for a Greek god who held up the world.

But owner Frank Haley and his daughter Anna are concerned not with what their puppy is holding, but rather with what he's dropping.

"Usually walk the dog about three times a day at least," said Haley. "Yeah, he's a big dog, but it doesn't take much effort to keep it nice and tidy down here."

The Haleys always carry a baggy to collect the land mines Atlas leaves behind.

The Downtown Memphis Commission has launched a campaign called 'Canine Confessions.'

"When my owner takes me on a walk, guess what all the other dogs call me? Poops McGee, the doodoo deserter. I can't help it guys; it's my owner and his reckless actions," says The Hero, who is the canine featured in the campaign.

The estimated 23,000 downtown residents are believed to have more dogs than children.

"We consider these parks to be living rooms for the people that live downtown so we're trying to keep them clean," said Leslie Gower of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

And if the pooches' point doesn't reach, perhaps Atlas' big sis Anna can carry the message.

"It's gross," said Anna.

There are 20 doggy station baggy dispensers posted throughout downtown. The Downtown Memphis Commission says it's a matter of public health and sanitation.