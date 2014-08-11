Homeowner jumps out window to escape burglar with crowbar

(WMC) - A Bartlett homeowner was threatened by a stranger with a crowbar in his own house. His escape? Jumping through a window.

The break-in happened Monday morning on the 7000 block of Centralia Road in the East Hill area of Bartlett. Neighbors are worried sick that break-ins are becoming more common.

Police say this is the third break-in that has happened in the neighborhood in the past three months.

"It's getting a little out of control," said Bradley Cagle, who lives nearby.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, a man came home to find a stranger rooting through a chest of drawers. The stranger then threatened him with a crowbar and forced him into another room. From there, the homeowner jumped out the window, flagged down help and called 911.

Police say the burglar got away with jewelry and electronics.

While Cagle has never been threatened, he has experienced a break-in before.

"I go to work, make the money, buy the stuff, and somebody comes and steals it from you. Not a good look," he said. "One day, left the garage door open and somebody stole the lawnmower and weed eater out of there, so no, we can't do that anymore."

He continued, "It used to be a lot more quiet around here. Seems like it's just getting progressively worse and worse over time."

If you can help solve the crime, please call detectives at 901-385-5565.

