Two teens shot in southeast Memphis

Police are responded to Winchester Road and Castleman Street after two people were reportedly shot. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two teens were shot as they walked along Winchester Road near Castleman Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.

According to Memphis police, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old remain in critical condition. They were initially sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical.

The mother of a 14-year-old walking, who was walking with the boys, said the teens left a church after playing basketball. Then they were shot.

She said the shooting appears to be some type of retaliation from an incident last week.

"When I pulled up to get my son, 'cause I panicked ... I got a call saying something happened," mother Octavia Brown said. "I know my son from being with this individual so ... Same over here they were eight cars deep in front of his house. The man was walking the neighborhood then."

"This neighborhood has its ups and downs, but it never got to this," Brown told WMC Action News 5. "It used to be quiet over here. Now every other day, every other week it's yellow tape and police officers."



Police say the shots came from a gray Dodge Charger. As of Monday night, police do not have anyone in custody.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers' website here.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram