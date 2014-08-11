Redbirds outfielder Tommy Pham wins PCL Player of the Week

(WMC) - Memphis Redbirds outfielder Tommy Pham was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of August 4-10.

Pham hit .500 (14-28) with two home runs, seven RBIs (runs batted in), 10 runs scored and four stolen bases in seven games during the week. Pham had combined 4-5 performances over the weekend, including a game where he collected four hits, four runs and four RBIs.

Pham is hitting .345 this season with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in limited playing time. Since May 3, Pham is hitting .377 (86-228), the highest average for any AAA player in that span.

Pham is a 16th round pick from 2006, and entered this season just outside St. Louis' top 20 prospects. He was listed as "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the system by Baseball America.

