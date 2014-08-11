TJ Maxx security guard threatened with AIDS, assaulted

Two people are charged in a bizarre robbery attack at a Memphis TJ Maxx, where a security guard was threatened with AIDS.

According to police, one of the shoplifters threatened to give the security guard AIDS.

"To threaten the security guard ... that's just crazy," says customer Annie Teague.

Police say a man tried to walk out of the store with six Michael Kors purses without paying. Reportedly, when the man was apprehended by the security guard and taken to the security office, the man started threatening the give the security guard AIDS. Then, the suspect allegedly tried to stab the security guard with scissors.

According to police, the security guard was knocked out or passed out and when he woke up he was covered in blood. The guard did not have any injuries or open wounds.

The security guard reportedly told police that a woman also entered the security office during the attack and the couple ran out of the store with the purses.

Police are still searching for the suspects. They allegedly left the scene in a GMC Rendezvous with no tags, headed toward Mt. Moriah Road.

The T.J. Maxx corporate office has said that the company is cooperating with police but did not have a comment.

A worker at the Park Avenue T.J. Maxx location told WMC Action News 5 that the security guard is back to work and is doing okay.

