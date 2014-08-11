Robin Williams remembered for bringing smiles to St. Jude

People who have seen it are buzzing about it. St. Jude produced an inspiring video featuring its patients, employees, and well-known celebraties coming together to sing their rendition of "Hey Jude".

(WMC-TV) – People who have seen it are buzzing about it. St. Jude produced an inspiring video featuring its patients, employees, and well-known celebraties coming together to sing their rendition of "Hey

Comedian and actor Robin Williams was found dead in his California home on Monday morning.

Comedian and actor Robin Williams was found dead in his California home on Monday morning.

Robin Williams was found dead in his home on Monday, at the age of 63. (Photo Source: MGN Online)

(WMC) - Comedic actor Robin Williams made millions around the world laugh during his lifetime, and many of those smiles belonged to kids fighting cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Williams, who crews found dead in his California home Monday morning, gave energy to kids at the hospital in more ways than one.

He often visited children one-on-one and surprised others in the hallways by signing autographs.

More publicly, he participated in multiple campaigns for St. Jude. He created his last commercial for the hospital with a patient named Darcy; she grew up riding horses, he told the camera.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital created a new treatment that's shrinking her tumor," William says. "We're taking bold steps to save her life."

Darcy starts laughing as Williams stands up from the haystack, and he says, "Never wear sandals at the farm."

As fans and friends memorialize Williams through his best movie moments and social media, the team at St. Jude said the following about his charity work:

"Today the world lost an iconic man and entertainer, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital lost an incredible friend and supporter. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Robin Williams. Mr. Williams generously gave his time to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude and for our patients battling childhood cancer. His humor brought bright smiles and laughter to our patients and families and his generosity deeply touched the hearts of all who knew him. He and his family remain in our thoughts and prayers."

The Marin County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division suspects the death to be a suicide from asphyxia, but a comprehensive investigation must be completed before final determination.

In a statement to CNN, Williams' wife, Susan Schneider, said, in part: "As he is remembered, it is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

Williams was 63 years old.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

