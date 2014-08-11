More than 50,000 fans expected at Southern Heritage Classic

Since it started in 1990, each school has earned $9.8 million. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis is approaching the biggest game in the Mid-South: the Southern Heritage Classic. This year the classic will celebrate its 25th birthday.

The theme of this year's event is "All the way live at 25." More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend.

Thousands come back yearly to celebrate what fans call the fifth quarter, where the bands JSU's "Sonic Boom of the South" and TSU's "The Aristocrat of Bands" battle each other head on.

Also, the tailgate parties, firework show and cheering on the historically black college rival football teams keeps this event worth while.

The event also provides an economic impact for City of Memphis, generating $21 million for the local economy in 2013.

The schools' rivalry game continues to be a driving force of increased revenue for the universities.

The events will kick off on Thursday, September 11 with music, fun, food, and fashion. It will end on September 13.

