Elvis Week: Memphis turns into mecca, again, for fans

It's a big weekend for Elvis fans and a milestone for rock and roll. Saturday marks 60 years since Elvis recorded the song "That's Alright" at 706 Union Avenue.

Elvis Week continued Monday with the start of some new enhancements to the Graceland Archives Experience.

(WMC) - Memphis locals and tourists alike know not to be alarmed this week when someone proudly walks down Beale Street in a white jumpsuit embroidered with colorful rhinestones and sequins.

Thousands of Elvis fans worldwide will make the journey—or what is like a religious pilgrimage, some say—to Graceland, downtown, and other historical landmarks to honor The King during the 37th Elvis Week.

More people tend to flock to the Bluff City for years that end in zero or five, but this summer's 60th anniversary of one Elvis' most popular songs recorded at Sun Studio makes it a special event.

"It's defiant and daring. Elvis Presley's recording of 'That's All Right' at Sun Studio started a revolution and put Memphis on the music map," Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau President Kevin Kane said. "The roots of rock ‘n' roll are in Memphis."

As a delivery truck driver, Elvis walked into Sam Phillips' small Union Avenue studio and recorded a song that became a hit only a few days later, when a DJ played the song on WHBQ nearly 10 times in a row.

Memphis CVB along with Levitt Shell and Graceland revered this moment at a special concert earlier this month with local musicians. Graceland's current exhibit called "60 years of Elvis" highlights his musical legacy, showing fans The King is as relevant today as he was 60 years ago.

Additionally to kick off Elvis Week, Graceland launched some enhancements to the Archives Experience.

"It allows the archive staff to tell a story, do a show and tell. So if it's the anniversary of a particular film, like 'Viva Las Vegas' or perhaps Elvis' first Las Vegas concert, we can have a unique story with the artifacts," visitor Colleen Goodwin said.

A Graceland spokesperson said its the first time they have ever taken the artifacts from behind the ropes and put them up close and personal.

While the influx of rock 'n' roll enthusiasts continue celebrate Elvis' legacy from tours to the cornerstone candlelight vigil, Mid-South shops and restaurants are taking care of business.

Business owners feel the economic boost all over the Mid-South each year from Elvis Week. And though it can get hectic for some local businesses, they don't mind sharing Memphis' hospitality.

But for most locals and the business community alike, sharing the city with Elvis enthusiasts this week is nothing new.

