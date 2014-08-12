Police investigate early morning motorcycle crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police investigate early morning motorcycle crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) – Memphis police investigators say a man is recovering after an early morning motorcycle crash.

The accident happened on Park Avenue near Goodlett Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It appears the biker hit a power pole.

A neighbor who came out to help after the crash says the man was wearing a helmet, which was cracked.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the crash.

