Police investigate early morning motorcycle crash

(WMC) – Memphis police investigators say a man is recovering after an early morning motorcycle crash.

The accident happened on Park Avenue near Goodlett Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It appears the biker hit a power pole.

A neighbor who came out to help after the crash says the man was wearing a helmet, which was cracked.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the crash.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5 . All rights reserved.