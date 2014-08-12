Owner of Graceland Too will be honored in all day event

Memphis locals and tourist alike know not to be alarmed this week when someone proudly walks down Beale Street in a white jumpsuit embroidered with colorful rhinestones and sequins.

Elvis Week: Memphis turns into mecca, again, for fans

(WMC) – Graceland Too and the City of Holly Springs, Mississippi will honor Paul MacLeod, known as the "World's Number One Elvis Fan," in an all day memorial and celebration event.

MacLeod was the owner of the Elvis museum before his sudden death in July.

Family and friends are invited to his funeral services set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church in Holly Springs.

Graceland Too will reopen for tours from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held at 10:30 p.m. followed by the Midnight Showing of the documentary West of Elvis.

For more information about this all day event, click here: http://paulmacleod.org/.

