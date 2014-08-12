Man sentenced to life in prison for 2010 postal worker murders

The man charged in the 2010 murders of two post office workers in Henning, Tenn. pleaded guilty to the shootings.

(WMC) - Chastain Montgomery, Sr. will never see the light of day outside of prison again.

Fifty-year-old Chastain Montgomery, Sr. was sentenced to two life sentences in court Tuesday after he and his son shot Paula Robinson and Judy Spray at the Henning Post Office in 2010.

Robinson's oldest sister, Nicole Baker, said in an interview that Montgomery Sr. knew he was guilty and, instead of admitting it in the beginning, he caused both families a lot of unnecessary grief and pain.

"If he had just been a man and accepted his responsibility for what he did, then we wouldn't have been going through this. We could've already started our healing process," she said.

Police shot and killed Montgomery Sr.'s son in 2011 during a chase as the two men were trying to leave Middle Tennessee.

Montgomery Sr. didn't plead guilty until May. His plea allowed him to avoid a trial and the possibility of the death penalty.

Baker says that both families have been suffering for four years.

"My mom not being able to properly grieve for her child. My dad longing for his daughter."

Paula Robinson's husband addressed Montgomery Sr. in court and told him he's praying to be able to forgive him some day.

"It's been a nightmare. The only thing that has kept us is God's grace and my two kids," he said.

Chastain sat stone-faced through most of the hearing. At one point, he sat back in his chair, staring at Robinson's husband as he told Chastain how he almost broke after the man murdered his wife.

Chastain kept silent in court.

Murder victim Judy Spray's daughter, Judy Charland, said Montgomery Sr. never apologized.

"He has portrayed himself as a victim this whole time. He's not a victim; he caused this ordeal," she said. "I would never expect an apology from someone like that."

