Suspected gun thief arrested after 5-hour police standoff

(WMC) – A suspected gun thief held police at bay at a South Memphis house for hours Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department called the tactical unit to the 3800 block of Cazassa Road around 11:30 a.m. while searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Police say the suspect is wanted in a felony shoplifting case. They say he stole two guns. So far, police have recovered one of those guns.



Beginning at noon, the suspect was involved in a standoff with a SWAT unit, who completely surrounded a house near Interstate 55 and Mill Branch Road.

The woman who lives in the home says this was all happening when she returned from dropping off her kids at school. She says a friend let the man inside.



The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m.

