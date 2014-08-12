Boys & Girls Club receives out-of-state donations for Memphis school kids

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 uncovered the fact that some inner city children are too ashamed to go to school because they have grown out of their clothes.



A Porter Goodwill Boys & Girls Club worker revealed to WMC Action News 5 that at least 20 kids at his branch alone were not going to school out of embarrassment.



People all over the country heard about the sad situation and have been shipping in clothes and other donation for Memphis children.



In addition to the out-of-town donations, local moms have been showing up with their children to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis.



The newly established Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis Young Professionals Council is holding a drive for the students Friday at The Study, a learning center that offers tutoring,

located at 5179 Wheelis Drive.



The collection and social mixer will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



If you cannot make it to the event, the Boys & Girls Club is currently accepting donations for the drive at its central office, located at 44 South Rembert Street in Memphis.



Donations can also be made online at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis website:

https://www.bgcm.org/one-timegift.



If you're interested in donating, here is a list of what is needed for boys and girls ages 6 to 18 years old, with an emphasis on junior high school and high school students:



- Notebook Paper

- Notebooks Sheets Book

- Pencils

- Pens

- Pencil Sharpener (Electric)

- Rulers

- Folders

- Binders

- Correction Fluid or Tape

- Girls and Boys Underwear

- Socks

- Tennis Shoes

- Khaki Pants

- White Polo Shirts (no logo)

- Brassieres

- Undershirts

- Deodorant

- Toothpaste

- Tooth Brushes

- Soap

