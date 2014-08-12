Loaded handgun found at White Station High School

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip that a 15-year-old student had a gun inside the school. (Photo Source: SCSD Facebook Page)

(WMC) - It wasn't just a gun—it had six live rounds—and investigators say a teen was carrying it in school.

Just after 9:00 a.m., sheriff's detectives received word that someone had a gun at White Station High School. Shortly after, they learned that person was a 15-year-old boy.

The teen, who was in class when officers took him into custody, told officers that he brought the school to gun for protection.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody for possession of a weapon on school property; he was taken to juvenile court.

Students told WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony that their biggest concern was that the gun was loaded.

The following letter was sent home to parents from the principal:

Dear Parent or Guardian,

I am writing to inform you of a situation that occurred at our school today.

This morning, a faculty member received a tip from a student that a classmate was in possession of a firearm. The school's Shelby County Deputies and Memphis Police Officer responded and investigated. They immediately took possession of the weapon. As a result of the staff and officers' immediate action, no students or staff were injured.

While there was no incident involving the firearm, I want to be very clear that weapons of any kind are prohibited on campus. In addition to being arrested, the student will be disciplined in accordance with the District's policy.

We want to commend the student who came forward with information about a weapon on campus. Parents, please be assured that we take all incidents involving the safety of our students and staff seriously, and students are always encouraged to report safety concerns to our staff.

We appreciate you working with us to ensure White Station High School remains a safe learning environment. Should you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact the school.

Thank you for your continued support of White Station High.

Sincerely,

David Mansfield

Principal

