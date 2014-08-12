Mother says elementary school staff member broke kindergartner's arm

5-year-old will spend the next four to six weeks in a cast after having her arm broken at school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A 5-year-old girl will spend the next four to six weeks in a cast after her mother says a staff member allegedly broke the child's arm.

Rosalyn Survillion is a kindergartner at South Park Elementary.

Rosalyn's mother says the school told her the incident happened when a staff member tried to get the young girl under control.

Apparently the adult was holding Rosalyn's left wrist when she started to struggle.

"Her arm got broken. They roughed her up," Kartina Redmond, Rosalyn's mother, said.

Redmond says the school's explanation is not good enough.

"She [a South Park Elementary official] said, 'Well, because Rosalyn was crying and wanted to get up and didn't want to do what we wanted her to do, we had to use a little force with her.'"

Shelby County Schools sent a written statement that reads "The District takes any reports involving the safety of our students very seriously. We are thoroughly investigating this situation."

"I want my child to attend school, but I don't want her to be scared when goes to school. And I don't want anything else like this to happen to my child," Redmond told WMC Action News 5.

Memphis police are actively investigating the case. We'll keep you posted with any updates.