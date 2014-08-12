Neighboring tree falls, destroys family's home

(WMC) - A huge, old tree crashed into a family's home early Tuesday morning while they were sleeping.

Jacqualyn Minnis was woken up by a series of eerie sounds around 3 a.m. She learned quickly that it doesn't take a storm to bring a big tree down.

"I just kept hearing crackling, crack, crack," she said. "It was one big thump, then everything started breaking all the way down."

The tree, located on empty acreage next door, splintered off and crushed half of her house.

"That was my den and my dining room and my wet bar," she said. "It destroyed everything. Everything in there is totaled."

The wooden framing is now cracked like toothpicks, the house's insulation is exposed as sky light pours in through the ceiling.

The family is now looking for another place to stay.

"I'm scared of that house," said Minnis. "I'm really scared."

Minnis is thankful nobody was hurt.

"I'm blessed," she added. "Just lost my mother a couple of months ago and I said I didn't want to join her this fast."

WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney is working to learn who owns the land the tree stood on before it came crashing down on Minnis' house.

If you have old trees on your property, experts suggest periodic inspections to determine overall health and viability.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.