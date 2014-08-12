Mother wants justice after claiming son's circumcision was botched

Circumcision for newborn boys is considered one of the most common medical procedures in the world. But one Memphis mother says her son was mutilated during the common surgery.

A Memphis mother has hired an attorney after she claims a doctor disfigured her son.

Lawsuit to be filed after mother claims doctor disfigured her son with 'botched' circumcision

(WMC) – A Memphis mother says her now 15-month-old son will never have normal functions after a botched circumcision.

"It's hard having to be a mom going through this," Rhodes said. "They cut it wrong."

Rhodes claims a doctor at Christ Community Health Services botched her son's circumcision. She says he was 3 months old when she had him circumcised at the affordable clinic.

"They just covered him up and sent him home," Rhodes added.

She says her boy has fits of pain even when he's sleeping.

"Late at night, when he's trying to urinate, he goes through these attacks. He screams, he shakes," she said.

The lawsuit accuses Christ Community of "egregious medical misconduct" and asks the court for $2 million in damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress.

Rhodes says she wants her son to live a normal life and has plans for him undergo reconstructive surgery.

"I want my son to be corrected and like a regular little boy," Rhodes said.

Rhodes is representing herself in his claim and says she looks forward to her day in court.

"I hope justice is served for my son and we can move on with our life," she added.

Christ Community Health Services says it is unfamiliar with the lawsuit. It said it could not comment anyway due to patient privacy laws.

