WMC AN5's Joe Birch inducted into Tenn. Journalism Hall of Fame

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5's own Joe Birch was inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The ceremony happened at Middle Tennessee State University. Joe was inducted alongside several journalists, including former managing editor of the Commercial Appeal, Otis Sanford.

Joe has been with WMC for 36 years. He became a permanent part of the WMC AN5 family just a few years after being an eager newsroom intern.

Joe's career accomplishments include carrying the Olympic torch on its way to Atlanta and sending well wishes from Memphis to the Pope, just to name a few.

