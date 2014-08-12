Mid-South Food Bank in need of donations

Thousands of Mid-Southerners depend on the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed their families. (WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Thousands of Mid-Southerners depend on the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed their families, but the food bank is now in need of your help.

They're playing catch up at the Mid-South Food Bank, working to replenish the supply after a very demanding summer, which is exactly what the food bank wants to avoid. They want to fill up the empty shelves.

Chief Development Officer Shelley Alley showed WMC Action News 5 the shelves still needing to be filled.

"Our inventory was down 30 percent," Alley said. "Luckily, our warehouse is starting to get back to normal, but we still had about a four week decline.

There was unexpected demand in late April following the Tupelo tornado. Then flooding in Whitehaven created another emergency need, all combined with the regular summer rush while needy kids are out of school.

"We have 31 counties that we support and that's over 409,000 people that are food insecure," added Alley.

And while the WMC Action News 5 annual food drive highlights the need during the holiday season, hunger is a year-round concern.

You can help end hunger by donating to the food bank online at midsouthfoodbank.org. Also, you can see an interactive of where food insecurity hits the hardest in the Mid-South here.

