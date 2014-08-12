Dallas Cowboys sign former Tiger punter Tom Hornsey

(WMC-TV) - Former Memphis Tiger punter Tom Hornsey is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Hornsey won last season's Ray Guy Award for the nation's best collegiate punter after averaging 45 yards per kick.

Over his career, Hornsey had 75 punts longer than 50 yards for the Tigers. Many of his punts downed inside the 10 yard line. Hornsey grew up in Australia playing Aussie rules football.

The last Australian punter Dallas had was Mat McBriar, who spent eight seasons as the Cowboys punter.

