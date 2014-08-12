St. Jude patient shares memories of Robin Williams

Jonesboro boy with cancer celebrates Thanksgiving with the debut of a commercial featuring himself and comedian Robin Williams.

(WMC) - A former St. Jude patient who was in a commercial with Robin Williams is mourning the death of his friend.

Ben Sherman was all smiles in a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital commercial five years ago.

Monday's news of Williams' death produced a much different emotion.

"I didn't know what to do, I didn't say anything, I just went up to my room and cried," Ben said.

The date Williams died was also the same day Sherman was diagnosed with leukemia six years ago. During Ben's treatment, the two spent a whole day filming a commercial that made memories for a lifetime.

"The time that we spent together wasn't about making that commercial, it was about making my time off of treatment the best that it could be, and he did that," Ben explained.

Ben's mom, Jackie, says he was so young at the time, she had to go out and rent older movies and shows Williams was in before they met. She thought of Williams as a ‘funny man' until the day he spent with Ben.

"It was fantastic to see a star so huge like Robin Williams put everything aside for a day in his life and make that day just about my child," Jackie Sherman said.

"The only complaint that I had was the next day my cheeks hurt from laughing so much," Ben added.

In his third year cancer free, Ben lives his life to the fullest and hopes he'll see his friend again some day.

"I'd tell him that I really miss him and I wish that I could have that experience with him again. He was just a really great guy and he made a mark in my life," Ben said.

