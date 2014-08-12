Teacher accused of giving kindergarten student black eye

McConnell says her daughter will not return to the public school system. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The mother of a 5-year-old Sheffield Elementary student says her daughter's kindergarten teacher gave the child a black eye.

Tiffany McConnell said it happened the first week of school.

"I asked her what happened. She told me the teacher pushed her down and punched her. I was devastated," said McConnell. "My daughter said it's because she went to the restroom. She came out and she asked to go to the restroom again. She was upset because she wanted to come home with me."

McConnell said when her daughter asked for the third time to go to the restroom, the teacher assaulted the child.

Shelby County Schools has suspended the teacher while an investigation is underway. Police are also investigating the incident.

McConnell says her daughter will not go back to public school and will be home schooled.

