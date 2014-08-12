Police search for carjacking suspects - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police search for carjacking suspects

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
When officers arrived, the suspects fled. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Police searched for carjacking suspects who ran into a wooded area near Seventh Street and Henry Avenue on Tuesday night.

A man who was carjacked Monday called police and said he saw the people responsible at a gas station near Chelsea Avenue and Thomas Street.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled.

No one was arrested as of Tuesday night. 

