St. Jude patient recalls friendship with Robin Williams

Comedic actor Robin Williams made millions around the world laugh during his lifetime, and many of those smiles were found at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"He was funny and nice," said Darcy, a patient at St. Jude since 2009.

Darcy grew up riding horses until this time last year when her cancer relapsed and she was asked to join Robin Williams in a commercial for the 'Thanks and Giving' campaign.

Darcy's parents made sure she was ready to meet the acting icon, showing her classics from Jumanji to Mrs. Doubtfire, and Darcy's favorite, Mork and Mindy.

"So we were honored and very excited, we couldn't wait to get out there," said Darcy's mother. "She wanted to do the Nanu-Nanu handshake."

Robin and Darcy became fast friends, even 'horsing' around with their co-star. They made memories that make the St. Jude family grateful that Darcy had a friend like Robin Williams.

She knows she met a funny person who made her feel good for those hours that the family were with him and Darcy will take that in her heart forever.

On Tuesday night, Williams' daughter Zelda tweeted her thanks to everyone who has donated to St. Jude in memory of her father, the fact that children will be helped in her dad's honor is all she could've asked for.



